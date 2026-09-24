Arman Tsarukyan, the No. 1 contender in the UFC lightweight division and a major star of the global MMA scene, has released another creative piece of content that has taken social media by storm. On September 19, in Los Angeles (USA), the fighter secured a total victory by knocking out the dangerous Brazilian striker Maurício Ruffy in the very first round of the UFC 331 co-main event. Following this brilliant win, he presented his traditional gastronomic vlog. On his Instagram page, Tsarukyan dedicated the latest episode of his series on tasting world cuisines directly to the famous Uzbek national cuisine.

He was joined by popular MMA blogger and reporter Nina Drama: the stars enthusiastically tried Uzbek plov, tandoor bread, and achichuk salad. Most notably, following Eastern tradition, both chose to eat the plov without spoons, using only their hands. Arman left a sincere and humorous comment on his video post: “Finally, I can eat real food with my hands” adding the abbreviation for Uzbekistan and national symbols. Within hours, the video garnered millions of views and earned the applause of Uzbek fans.

So, in Los Angelesafter his absolute knockout, where will Tsarukyan go next? When will the showdown for the championship belt against Islam Makhachev or Usman Nurmagomedov take place, and why is Uzbek cuisine becoming a favorite among world champions?

“Uzbek Plov, eating with hands, and a 1st-round knockout”: 5 key points of Tsarukyan’s video

Highlights from Arman Tsarukyan’s viral post and his latest sporting success:

Uzbek food put to the test: The UFC elite star tasted Uzbek national cuisine—plov, bread, and national salads—in his video blog;

“The joy of eating with hands”: Tsarukyan and Nina Drama followed Eastern traditions by eating plov with their hands, with the athlete exclaiming, “Finally, I ate real food!”;

Famous duet with Nina Drama: Media star Nina Drama, who has millions of followers, participated in the gastronomic challenge alongside Arman;

Lightning-fast victory at UFC 331: On September 19 in Los Angeles, Tsarukyan knocked out Maurício Ruffy in the first round, solidifying his status;

Promotion of the Uzbek national brand: A world-class MMA star acknowledging Uzbek cuisine on a global platform has made a huge contribution to the promotion of national tourism and culture.

Arman Tsarukyan: Analysis of the latest fight result and gastronomic report

Metrics of Tsarukyan’s Los Angeles octagon fight and his new social media content:

Criteria and directions Real fight at UFC 331 Special vlog on Uzbek food Date and location September 19, Los Angeles (USA) Post-victory recovery period Fight format / Event UFC 331 co-main event World cuisine tasting series Opponent and partner Maurício Ruffy (Brazil) Nina Drama (famous UFC journalist/blogger) Recorded outcome Tsarukyan’s victory via 1st-round knockout Eating plov, bread, and national dishes by hand Assessment given Absolute No. 1 contender in the division “Finally, I can eat real food with my hands” Media and audience impact Another top-level victory in the octagon Global PR for Uzbek culture and food

MMA and media expertise: Why did this Tsarukyan video trend on Discover?

Conclusions from sports commentators and media marketers:

From “Octagon Predator” to a sincere human: The psychological contrast of a dangerous fighter who knocked out Ruffy in the first round sitting at a simple table eating plov with his hands creates a strong bond with fans;

The phenomenal power of Uzbek food: Professional fighters need high-quality, calorie-dense food after weight cuts and grueling fights; plov and natural products are globally recognized as ideal for athlete recovery;

The Nina Drama factor and virality: Nina Drama is one of the most influential media figures in the MMA audience; her trying Uzbek plov ensured the content went viral across both Western and Eastern segments;

Next step toward the belt: After the brilliant knockout on September 19, Tsarukyan will finish his rest and begin his training camp for a championship fight at the end of the year or early 2027.

Arman Tsarukyan’s sincere emotions and high respect for Uzbek cuisine once again showed that sport knows no borders and that our national values are cherished globally.

What do you think of Arman Tsarukyan eating Uzbek plov with his hands? After his 1st-round victory over Ruffy on September 19, can he win the UFC lightweight championship belt? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot report on sports stars and Uzbek cuisine with all MMA fans!