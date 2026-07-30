New Tourism Magnet on Issyk-Kul: Presidents Open First International Golf Club

A major complex has been launched on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul, which is not just a sports facility, but could define a new direction for Kyrgyzstan's tourism. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Central Asia and the heads of state of Azerbaijan participated in the grand opening ceremony of the country's first international-class golf club.

The new club is expected to popularize golf while attracting high-spending tourists to Issyk-Kul and expanding seasonal tourism. However, the project's real impact will depend on how successfully international competitions, hotel services, and new jobs are established.

Presidents got acquainted with the capabilities of the new complex

The event Shavkat Mirziyoyevwas held as part of his visit to the city of Cholpon-Ata. The ceremony was attended by Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov, the heads of state of Central Asian countries, and Azerbaijan.

The leaders were presented with the modern sports and tourism infrastructure created at the complex. It was noted that the new facility can serve professional athletes as well as guests just learning to play golf, and in the future, it could become a venue for major competitions.

Heads of state Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan congratulated them on the opening of the new facility and wished success in projects aimed at increasing the country's tourism potential.

How big is the project?

According to previously released information about the golf resort, the complex is located near the village of Kosh-Kol on the northern shore of Issyk-Kul.

The total area of the project is nearly 104 hectares. Approximately 70 hectares of it are allocated for an 18-hole golf course meeting international standards. The course is designed in the "links" style, a format that typically involves utilizing the natural terrain, wind, and open space characteristics.

Initial plans for the complex area include:

a professional golf course;

a golf academy;

apartments for guests;

recreation and dining facilities;

special services for club members;

infrastructure for competitions and training.

Earlier project presentations stated that more than 1.5 thousand apartments for guests were also planned to be built in the resort area. However, the official report on the opening ceremony did not disclose which parts of the complex are fully operational so far.

Why is golf important for tourism?

In many countries, golf is considered not just a sport, but a tourist product combining hotels, restaurants, transportation, and entertainment services.

An ordinary tourist might stay in an area for one or two days. A guest coming to play golf often stays for several days, utilizing hotels, dining, transport, and other services beyond the course.

Therefore, when the complex operates at full capacity, Issyk-Kul will have the opportunity to:

extend the length of stay for tourists;

attract high-spending audiences;

host international competitions;

develop local service businesses;

create new permanent and seasonal jobs.

This project is particularly significant from the perspective of not limiting Issyk-Kul tourism to just beaches and summer recreation. Although the golf season depends on the weather, it can help maintain the tourist flow during spring and autumn months as well.

The opening also has political symbolism

The simultaneous participation of multiple heads of state in the ceremony gave the facility a higher status than a regular local sports club.

On the one hand, this demonstrates Kyrgyzstan's desire to showcase major tourism projects at a regional level. On the other hand, it hints at the opportunities for Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan to work together in tourism.

If the region's countries create unified tourist routes, a foreign guest can visit multiple countries during a single trip. The golf resort on Issyk-Kul could be one such regional route combining nature, sports, and premium recreation.

There are still unanswered questions

The official report did not provide detailed information on the construction cost, investors, number of employees, and expected annual tourist flow of the complex.

Also, the following issues remain open:

terms of entry and club membership;

calendar of international competitions;

launch date for hotels and apartments;

jobs created for local residents;

water resource use and course maintenance system.

Golf courses require large areas and regular maintenance. Therefore, in an ecologically sensitive region like Issyk-Kul, the project's water consumption and environmental impact remain important issues for the public.

Main conclusion

The opening of the first international-class golf club in Kyrgyzstan indicates the beginning of a new direction in the country's tourism sector.

The participation of Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other heads of state in the ceremony elevated the regional significance of the project. The complex is expected to popularize golf, attract a new category of tourists to Issyk-Kul, and develop sports tourism.

Now the main intrigue is whether the large area and modern infrastructure can turn into a real tourist flow, international competitions, and a new source of income for local residents.