French tightrope walker walks on a 400-meter rope at a height of 186 meters

·39·World
French tightrope walker walks on a 400-meter rope at a height of 186 meters

Famous French tightrope walker and circus artist Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga successfully completed her next dangerous and breathtaking performance.

On September 20, in the French town of Loos-en-Goelle, she walked across a 400-meter rope stretched between two of Europe's tallest slag heaps — artificial hills formed from coal mining. The rope was located 186 meters above the ground.

The 42-year-old artist crossed this distance without a safety harness or protective net. Her performance lasted for over 36 minutes.

More than 9,000 spectators, and according to some sources, nearly 10,000, watched the unusual show. When Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga successfully reached the finish line, the audience greeted her with applause.

This performance was organized within the framework of European Heritage Days, and the artist had conceived this idea back in 2019.

Tatiana-Mosio BongongaLoos-en-Goelle400-meter ropeEuropean Heritage Days
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