In the Indian city of Ujjain, the decision to demolish part of the ancient "Shahi" mosque, which has a history of nearly six centuries, triggered sharp public protests among Muslims and bloody clashes with the police. According to Al Jazeera, the local administration attempted to justify the plan to demolish a specific part of the historical monument by the need to widen roads for participants of the "Simhastha Kumbh" Hindu religious festival scheduled to be held in the city in 2028.

On September 28, as heavy machinery was brought in and the demolition of the mosque walls began, hundreds of local residents took to the streets in protest. Police forces used batons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. Following these clashes, 15 people were detained and 7 criminal cases were initiated.

"600-year-old heritage, road-widening pretext, and tear gas": 5 key points

The most important facts regarding the clashes around the historic mosque in Ujjain:

600-year-old "Shahi" mosque under threat: The decision to demolish part of the ancient Islamic monument in Ujjain was adopted;

Pretext of road widening for the festival: The official administration justified the demolition as preparation for the 2028 "Simhastha Kumbh" religious holiday;

Fierce clashes on September 28: A sharp confrontation occurred between the police and protesting Muslims at the time construction machinery started working;

Use of batons and tear gas: Law enforcement officers took measures to forcibly disperse the demonstrators;

Mass arrests and criminal cases: 15 citizens were detained at the scene, and at least 7 official criminal cases were initiated.

Classification of conflict indicators around the "Shahi" mosque in Ujjain

Analysis of the historical monument's status, authorities' demands, and protest dynamics:

Indicator and analysis criteria Details of the situation and recorded circumstances Name and age of the historical monument "Shahi" mosque — nearly 600 years of architectural heritage Reason for the administrative decision Creating infrastructure for the 2028 "Simhastha Kumbh" festival Demand of the Muslim community Preserving the inviolability of the centuries-old religious and cultural monument Date of the clash Morning of September 28, 2026 Police special equipment Bamboo batons (lathis), shields, and tear gas Detainees and opened cases 15 detained individuals, 7 official criminal cases Main information source International media network "Al Jazeera"

Geopolitical and religious expertise: Why are historical mosque demolitions increasing in India?

Conclusions of international human rights activists, orientalists, and religious scholars:

"Religious pressure under the guise of urban planning": In recent years, cases of demolition of dozens of historical mosques and madrasas under the pretext of road widening, infrastructure renewal, or archaeological reassessment have increased in various regions of India; the Ujjain incident is a serious signal that the cultural and religious rights of the large Muslim population are being violated;

Dangerous future division: Although the "Simhastha Kumbh" festival is scheduled for 2028, rushing the demolition work and using force so many years in advance deepens distrust among local communities;

Limitation of legal guarantees: Laws protecting historical monuments are being bypassed by local authorities under the guise of "public interest"; arrests and criminal cases are becoming a tool aimed at silencing the local population's voice in defending their religious property.

In your opinion, how justified is it to demolish 600-year-old historical and sacred sites to improve urban infrastructure or hold religious festivals? How should such situations be assessed by the global community and international human rights organizations? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the high-profile situation in India with everyone!