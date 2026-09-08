Attraction stops in England, 27 people stranded 15 meters high

·40·World
Attraction stops in England, 27 people stranded 15 meters high

A dangerous incident occurred at the Pleasurewood Hills theme park in Lowestoft, England. Due to the 'Wipeout' roller coaster stopping on the tracks, 27 passengers were left stranded approximately 15 meters above the ground.

The incident took place on August 31 around 13:26. The attraction's cars stopped at a height of about 15 meters, but the passengers were not left in an inverted position.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called in for the rescue operation. Specialists used specialized high-altitude rescue equipment, aerial ladders, and a scissor lift platform to bring the passengers down one by one.

All 27 people were safely rescued by 16:05. No one was injured in the incident.

Wipeout is considered one of the major attractions at Pleasurewood Hills park.

The cause of the incident has not yet been determined.

EnglandPleasurewood HillsWipeoutRoller CoasterRescue
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