150,000-strong rebellion in Belgrade: Students threaten Vucic's rule in Serbia

The streets of the Serbian capital, Belgrade have once again turned into a massive arena for demonstrations. Just a few days before the crucial snap parliamentary elections, nearly 150,000 citizens gathered for a rally organized by the country's opposition and protest movements.

According to DW, citing the AFP agency, participants of the mass protest held on October 22 demanded a complete end to the regime of current head of state Aleksandar Vucic, urging voters to support the "Student List" — a new political force formed on the basis of student protests.

A two-year wave sparked by tragedy: What caused the election?

The early parliamentary elections scheduled for October 25 are the result of a severe social and political crisis that has not stopped in the country for almost two years:

The disaster in Novi Sad: The collapse of the roof of a recently renovated railway station in Novi Sad in November 2024 served as the trigger for these large-scale protests;

16 victims and corruption: At that time, independent media and the opposition pointed to high-level corruption in government agencies as the main factor behind the tragedy that claimed 16 lives;

Students stepping onto the stage: Youth and students quickly became the center of the protest wave that engulfed the entire country. It was following their unification that a powerful political bloc named the "Student List" emerged.

"No professional politicians": What makes the "Student List" different?

Unlike traditional parties, this new structure does not have a single individual leader:

Composition of representatives: The movement's list includes not experienced politicians, but scientists, civil society activists, and prominent public figures who have earned the public's trust;

Unification of the opposition: The main part of Serbia's opposition parties abandoned their ambitions, dropped out of the election race, and called on their voters to vote specifically for the student movement.

Poll sensation: Students ahead of Vucic's party

Recent sociological research conducted by the "New Serbian Political Thought" project shows that a sensational political change may occur in the country:

October 20 poll: 44.5 percent of participants stated they would vote for the "Student List". Meanwhile, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, relied upon by President Vucic, was supported by 42.7 percent of respondents;

Steady growth: Even in the poll at the beginning of October, students were ahead of the ruling forces (41.7 percent) with a figure of 44.4 percent.

Vucic's hidden plan: Returning from the Presidency to the Prime Ministership?

The main demand of the protests is Aleksandar Vucic's complete departure from politics. However, experts warn that an unexpected scenario may occur:

Method of staying in power: Despite Vucic's earlier statements about leaving the post of head of state, he plans to take the seat of the country's Prime Minister after the parliamentary elections;

Past experience: Vucic was the Prime Minister of Serbia from 2014–2017, and after becoming president in 2017, he handed over the head of government position to his party members. If his party wins a majority of seats in the election, this will ensure his stay at the pinnacle of power.

This showdown, to be held on October 25, is expected to determine the future political landscape not only of Serbia, but of the entire Balkan region.