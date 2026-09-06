From President to Prime Minister: Vucic announces early resignation

·27·World
From President to Prime Minister: Vucic announces early resignation

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has unexpectedly announced his readiness to step down from his post as head of state early and run for Prime Minister on behalf of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SPP). The party leadership unanimously approved the decision of the head of state, whose official term ends in 2027, and confirmed him as the sole candidate for the post of head of government in the early parliamentary elections expected on October 25.

“If supported, I will present my program”: Vucic’s plan and the dissolution of parliament

Details of the unexpected reshuffle on the Serbian political scene and the next steps have been revealed:

  • Resignation condition and new program: “If I receive enough support to be a candidate for the post of head of government, I will present my specific action program after completing my presidential mandate,” Vucic stated;

  • Official confirmation from the party: The leadership of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party held a meeting and officially approved the head of state as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister in the upcoming parliamentary elections;

  • Dissolution of parliament and election date: According to the established plan, the current parliament will be dissolved within the period before the election, after which the voting day on October 25 will be officially announced.

The 2027 mandate and the 90-day deadline: Political chess in Belgrade

This decision by Vucic triggers new processes under Serbian law:

  • The early vacancy: Aleksandar Vucic’s current presidential term was originally supposed to last until 2027;

  • New presidential election within 90 days: If the head of state resigns early, according to the Serbian Constitution, a nationwide election for a new president must be held within 90 days;

  • Shift in the center of power: Since the Prime Minister is considered the main executive in the Serbian governance system, this step will allow Vucic to continue to directly control state administration.

The path to the European Union and Moscow’s justification

Serbia’s geopolitical direction and relations on the international stage are also in the spotlight:

  • Reforms and continuity of policy: According to RIA Novosti, Vucic emphasized that after the elections, the country’s current policy will continue, and Serbia will take firm steps toward joining the European Union and implementing relevant reforms;

  • Lavrov’s statement: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently addressed the issue of receiving Vladimir Zelensky’s in Belgrade, justifying the Serbian leader and stating that Vucic took this step under strong pressure from the European Union leadership.

How do you think Aleksandar Vucic’s transition from President to Prime Minister will affect Serbia’s foreign policy balance — will Belgrade move closer to the West and the European Union, or will it be able to maintain traditional friendly relations with Russia? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Aleksandar VucicSerbiaPoliticsEuropean UnionElections
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Millions spent on pet funerals in ChinaMillions spent on pet funerals in ChinaToday, 11:18Moroccan man sets record with 38-centimeter earsMoroccan man sets record with 38-centimeter earsToday, 11:08Passenger who caused a disturbance on a plane was taped to his seatPassenger who caused a disturbance on a plane was taped to his seatToday, 11:06Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of goldUzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of goldToday, 10:59Indonesian capital covered in ash, main international airport halts flightsIndonesian capital covered in ash, main international airport halts flightsToday, 10:47Famous Egyptian TV presenter sentenced to deathFamous Egyptian TV presenter sentenced to deathToday, 10:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer