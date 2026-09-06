Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has unexpectedly announced his readiness to step down from his post as head of state early and run for Prime Minister on behalf of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SPP). The party leadership unanimously approved the decision of the head of state, whose official term ends in 2027, and confirmed him as the sole candidate for the post of head of government in the early parliamentary elections expected on October 25.

“If supported, I will present my program”: Vucic’s plan and the dissolution of parliament

Details of the unexpected reshuffle on the Serbian political scene and the next steps have been revealed:

Resignation condition and new program: “If I receive enough support to be a candidate for the post of head of government, I will present my specific action program after completing my presidential mandate,” Vucic stated;

Official confirmation from the party: The leadership of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party held a meeting and officially approved the head of state as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister in the upcoming parliamentary elections;

Dissolution of parliament and election date: According to the established plan, the current parliament will be dissolved within the period before the election, after which the voting day on October 25 will be officially announced.

The 2027 mandate and the 90-day deadline: Political chess in Belgrade

This decision by Vucic triggers new processes under Serbian law:

The early vacancy: Aleksandar Vucic’s current presidential term was originally supposed to last until 2027;

New presidential election within 90 days: If the head of state resigns early, according to the Serbian Constitution, a nationwide election for a new president must be held within 90 days;

Shift in the center of power: Since the Prime Minister is considered the main executive in the Serbian governance system, this step will allow Vucic to continue to directly control state administration.

The path to the European Union and Moscow’s justification

Serbia’s geopolitical direction and relations on the international stage are also in the spotlight:

Reforms and continuity of policy: According to RIA Novosti, Vucic emphasized that after the elections, the country’s current policy will continue, and Serbia will take firm steps toward joining the European Union and implementing relevant reforms;

Lavrov’s statement: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently addressed the issue of receiving Vladimir Zelensky’s in Belgrade, justifying the Serbian leader and stating that Vucic took this step under strong pressure from the European Union leadership.

How do you think Aleksandar Vucic’s transition from President to Prime Minister will affect Serbia’s foreign policy balance — will Belgrade move closer to the West and the European Union, or will it be able to maintain traditional friendly relations with Russia? Leave your thoughts in the comments!