The Acting President of Serbia and Speaker of the National Assembly Aleksandar Chupich will not participate in the European Union (EU) and Western Balkans summit to be held in Brussels.

The permanent delegation of the European Union to Serbia announced this on November 21. The official statement noted that Chupich expressed regret over his inability to attend next week's summit.

Belgrade's position and details of the invitation

During a dialogue with European diplomats, Aleksandar Chupich emphasized that developing relations with the European Union and advancing fundamental reforms remain priority tasks for Belgrade.

Earlier, the Serbian RTS television channel reported that European Council President Antoniu Koshta had sent an invitation to Aleksandar Chupich for the meeting scheduled for November 25. This trip could have been Chupich's first appearance on the international stage since the opposition "Students' List" won the parliamentary elections on October 25 and he was elected Speaker of Parliament.

Aspect / Date Information and details Person and position Aleksandar Chupich — Acting President of Serbia, Speaker of the National Assembly Summit date and location November 25, Brussels (EU and Western Balkans summit) Invitation initiator European Council President Antoniu Koshta (according to RTS) Internal political context Victory of the "Students' List" in the October 25 parliamentary elections and election as Speaker Balkan agenda Pace of European integration and the issue of joining the Schengen Area

European integration and the Schengen topic

In May of this year, Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djurich, speaking on the results of the meeting of EU and Western Balkans foreign ministers in Brussels, drew attention to the unjustified delay in the region's European integration and called on the European Union to include Balkan states in the Schengen Area.

In your opinion, how will Aleksandar Chupich's absence from the Brussels summit affect the dialogue and reform agenda between Serbia and the European Union? Leave your thoughts in the comments!