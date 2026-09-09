Aleksandar Vucic dissolves parliament: When are the elections in Serbia?

·6·World
Aleksandar Vucic dissolves parliament: When are the elections in Serbia?

The political situation in Serbia has taken a sharp turn. President Aleksandar Vucic announced that he has decided to dissolve the country's parliament and hold snap parliamentary elections. The elections are expected to be held on October 25. This decision is not just an ordinary snap election. Regular parliamentary elections in Serbia were originally scheduled for December 2027. Now, the country is heading to the polls more than a year early.

When will Vucic officially announce the decision?

The President said he would confirm two important documents on the air of Radio Television of Serbia on September 8.

According to him:

“I have to sign two decisions — the decree on the dissolution of the Skupstina and the decision to hold elections. I will announce both decisions tomorrow at noon. The elections will take place on October 25.”

According to Serbian law, if parliament is dissolved early, new elections must be scheduled. There must be at least 45 and at most 60 days left until the election day.

Why is Serbia holding early elections?

This decision was made against the backdrop of student-led protests that have been ongoing in the country for nearly two years.

The protests intensified after a roof collapsed at a railway station in Novi Sad in November 2024,

killing 16 people. Later, students and other protesters held rallies against corruption and the management system, demanding accountability from the government. The government argued that holding early elections could reduce political tension in society. On September 7, the Serbian government officially submitted a proposal to the president to dissolve parliament and call for elections.

Will Vucic become Prime Minister after his presidency?

Another interesting aspect of this election in Serbia is the political future of Aleksandar Vucic.

The ruling Serbian Progressive Party plans to place Vucic at the head of the party list in the upcoming parliamentary elections and nominate him for the position of Prime Minister.

If this scenario comes to fruition, Vucic could transition from the presidency to the premiership.

This means it is not just about a change in the composition of parliament —

the Serbian leader himself may change his position in the country's political system. What is the significance of the election for Vucic?

Vucic has been at the center of Serbian politics since 2012. He has long played a key role in governing the country as either president or prime minister.

The snap election will also be a serious test for his ruling Serbian Progressive Party.

At the same time, new political forces linked to the student movement are also preparing for the election. This could make the election a more serious competition for Vucic and the ruling party than previous ones.

What process will begin in Serbia now?

After the dissolution of parliament and the official scheduling of the election, processes related to the election campaign will begin.

Key dates:

Event

Date

Parliamentary election

October 25, 2026

Dissolution of Parliament

Expected to be formalized on September 9

Next scheduled parliamentary election

December 2027

If the election is held on October 25, it will bring political forces to the electoral field well ahead of the next scheduled election in Serbia.

Now the main question is — what will be Vucic's next step?

Political processes in Serbia are becoming even more intriguing. Vucic announced his plan to dissolve parliament and hold snap elections on October 25. His party wants to see the president as a candidate for prime minister.

Thus, the country faces two important issues:

Will the political forces led by Vucic maintain their dominance in the election, and will the plan to move from the presidency to the premiership be realized? The vote on October 25 may provide answers to those questions.

25 oktyabrdagi ovoz berish ana shu savollarga javob berishi mumkin.

Сербияда сиёсий вазиятВучич парламентни тарқатдиЭрта сайловларСербияда сиёсий кризиТалабалар акцийлариКоррупция ва бошқарувПрезидентликдан бош вазирликка
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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