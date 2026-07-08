Man who failed 139 times finally passes driving test

·61·World
Man who failed 139 times finally passes driving test

A citizen in Poland has amazed many with their determination to obtain a driver's license. After failing 139 times over nine years, they finally succeeded in passing the theoretical driving test.

It is reported that in Poland, driving candidates must first pass a theoretical exam via computer. Only those who successfully pass this stage are eligible to participate in the practical driving test.

The man, who lives in the city of Tarnów, has been trying to pass this exam since 2017. During this time, he spent nearly 1,800 euros on exams. However, he did not give up on his goal after each failure.

Paweł Gurgul, director of the Tarnów Road Traffic Center, noted that this event is a shining example of human patience and determination toward a goal.

It turned out that for a long time, the candidate had been using a test program that did not contain the full database of exam questions. After switching to the full version, his errors decreased, and he eventually passed the theoretical test.

Now, the practical driving test awaits him. If he fails to pass this stage, he will be required to retake the theoretical exam according to the law.

Interestingly, while this result is one of the longest-running attempts in Poland, it is not a national record. Previously, another citizen living in the city of Piotrków Trybunalski was recorded passing the theoretical driving test after 163 attempts over 17 years.

PolandDriving TestPersistenceTraffic RulesRecords
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