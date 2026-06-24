Ravshan Ermatov reacts to defeat against Portugal

Following the heavy (0:5) defeat against Portugal, while debates among fans and experts intensified, the First Vice-President of the Uzbekistan Football Association Ravshan Ermatov shared his thoughts on the matter. The UFA official sought to ease the negative atmosphere surrounding the national team, emphasizing the need to accept the situation realistically.

«If our goal had been counted when the score was 0:2...»

Ravshan Ermatov pointed to the disallowed goal as one of the turning points of the match. Additionally, he used an interesting school metaphor to explain the current state of the national team:

«When the score 0:2 was on the board, our goal should have been counted... It was a bit unfair, but we accept it. Regardless, we are currently in a development stage. Can a first-grader compete with a ninth-grader? Right now, we are like first-graders. We must understand this correctly. These words are not an excuse, but a realistic assessment of the situation.»

At the same time, the UFA official expressed great confidence in the future, stating that if the right path is followed, the day will come when the Portugal national team will take the field fearing Uzbekistan.

The world is amazed by Behruz Karimov's performance

Despite the heavy defeat, Ravshan Ermatov also highlighted the positive aspects of the squad. In particular, he proudly mentioned that the actions of a young talent are being recognized internationally:

An 18-year-old discovery: The whole world is amazed by the performance Behruz Karimov is showing in such a high-level tournament.

The result of opportunities: Ermatov noted that thanks to the conditions being created in the 'New Uzbekistan', such young players are getting the opportunity to step onto the big stage.

The World Cup — a great school for us

The First Vice-President of the UFA specifically acknowledged the attention paid to football by the head of state, explaining that this defeat is not a tragedy, but a great lesson:

«Our Honorable President is creating all the necessary conditions. We just need a little time, because nothing happens on its own. This first experience is showing us what we need to work on and which path we should take. This World Cup was very important for us and is serving as a great school on our path to growth. Together with our Honorable President and our people, we will certainly achieve great successes in the future».

In conclusion, it can be said that the management prefers to continue systematic work toward the future rather than creating panic over the defeat. Now, all our attention is focused on the final decisive match in the group!