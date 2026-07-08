Mother suspected of killing 4-year-old son and attempting to eat him

A horrific incident in Wyong, Australia, has shocked the public. A 32-year-old woman is suspected of killing her 4-year-old son. According to investigation details, she also showed signs of attempting cannibalism (the act of consuming a member of one's own species) against the child.

Law enforcement authorities reported that the child's body was found in their home several days after his death. Investigators who arrived at the scene have launched an extensive inquiry to determine the details of the crime.

During the initial investigation, police charged the woman with murder. The investigation materials also note that she may have committed acts related to attempted cannibalism against the child. Further examinations and investigative actions are currently ongoing.

The tragedy has left the local community in deep mourning. Following the incident, neighbors and residents established a memorial with flowers and toys in memory of the deceased child. Those who knew him remember the little one as a kind and cheerful boy, describing him as a "little angel."