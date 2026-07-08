Mother suspected of killing 4-year-old son and attempting to eat him

·170·World
Mother suspected of killing 4-year-old son and attempting to eat him

A horrific incident in Wyong, Australia, has shocked the public. A 32-year-old woman is suspected of killing her 4-year-old son. According to investigation details, she also showed signs of attempting cannibalism (the act of consuming a member of one's own species) against the child.

Law enforcement authorities reported that the child's body was found in their home several days after his death. Investigators who arrived at the scene have launched an extensive inquiry to determine the details of the crime.

During the initial investigation, police charged the woman with murder. The investigation materials also note that she may have committed acts related to attempted cannibalism against the child. Further examinations and investigative actions are currently ongoing.

The tragedy has left the local community in deep mourning. Following the incident, neighbors and residents established a memorial with flowers and toys in memory of the deceased child. Those who knew him remember the little one as a kind and cheerful boy, describing him as a "little angel."

AustraliaWyongCrimeInvestigationTragedy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

YouTuber creates robotic wheelchair for his paralyzed fatherYouTuber creates robotic wheelchair for his paralyzed fatherToday, 13:45Man who failed 139 times finally passes driving testMan who failed 139 times finally passes driving testToday, 13:33Flights suspended following terrifying incident at Bishkek airportFlights suspended following terrifying incident at Bishkek airportToday, 13:28Parachute ordered from Temu nearly leads to athlete's deathParachute ordered from Temu nearly leads to athlete's deathToday, 13:15Teenager sets up “customs post” in Paris: people forced to pay 2 eurosTeenager sets up “customs post” in Paris: people forced to pay 2 eurosToday, 13:08Which countries' men are Kyrgyz women marrying most often?Which countries' men are Kyrgyz women marrying most often?Today, 13:02
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12