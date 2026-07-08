Arsenal makes a surprise transfer: The Londoners are set to sign a goalkeeper who hasn't played in a year

London club Arsenal is making a surprise move in the transfer market. The "Gunners" are close to signing former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The 26-year-old French keeper is expected to join at the Emirates Stadium as a free agent. Mikel Arteta has chosen this experienced player to strengthen the team's goalkeeping department. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal's management has finalized negotiations with Meslier, and the player will undergo a medical examination soon. Club officials view this transfer as a "low-risk, high-reward" investment. Having become a free agent after his contract with Leeds United expired, the goalkeeper gained significant experience during his seven seasons in West Yorkshire, making 215 appearances.

Meslier's transfer is of strategic importance for Arsenal. He will serve as an experienced backup for the team's primary goalkeeper David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, the unique aspect of this transfer is that the French keeper has not played in official matches for a long time. He last appeared for Leeds United in a match against Swansea City (2-2) in March 2025.

Sporting form and coaching trust

Due to a decline in performance in the Championship during the 2024-25 season, Illan Meslier lost his place in the starting lineup under manager Daniel Farke. As a result, he spent over a year on the bench or out of the squad. Nevertheless, Arsenal's goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana believes the player fits the modern football system.

Meslier's ability to play with his feet and his skill in initiating attacks were highly valued during the Marcelo Bielsa era. These exact qualities play an important role in Mikel Arteta's tactical schemes. According to Goal.com, the London club's coaching staff believes the player's physical condition can be restored quickly.

Opportunity for young talents

Meslier's arrival will also affect the fate of another young Arsenal goalkeeper, Tommy Setford. The 20-year-old England U-21 international caught the attention of experts by keeping clean sheets in his two appearances for the first team. However, he needs regular playing time for his development.

Arsenal's management plans to send Setford out on loan while keeping Meslier as a third-choice option or for cup matches. This way, the young keeper can gain experience in lower leagues and return ready to compete for a spot in the "Gunners" first team in the future.

This transfer is part of the London club's strategy to increase overall squad depth. In addition to changes in the goalkeeping department, Arsenal is also considering several candidates for the defensive line. This serves to ensure the team's stability against the backdrop of expected departures.