Procedures for retrieving vehicles from impound lots to change significantly

·38·Uzbekistan
Procedures for retrieving vehicles from impound lots to change significantly

The procedure for retrieving vehicles taken to impound lots in Uzbekistan is being updated. From now on, the permit to release a vehicle will be issued exclusively in electronic form via a QR code.

In accordance with Government Resolution No. 358, which entered into force on July 6, the process of authorizing the release of vehicles from impound lots will be fully digitized starting August 1, 2026. Under the new procedure, the permit will be issued electronically by the authority handling the administrative case and the enforcement body, validated with a QR code through the "Impound Lot" information system.

Within the framework of the resolution, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in cooperation with the Tax Committee and the Ministry of Digital Technologies, will integrate this information system with state information platforms. This will allow data on vehicles stored in impound lots, fees collected for them, and service providers to be automatically transmitted to the tax system.

According to the new rules, legal entities that fail to maintain records of impounded vehicles through the electronic system or fail to enter data on services rendered will be subject to a fine of 20 times the Base Calculation Amount (BHM). If such a violation is repeated within one year, the contract for managing the impound lot may be terminated.

Furthermore, releasing a vehicle before the circumstances that led to its impoundment have been resolved, or using it illegally, will result in liability in accordance with the law.

The resolution also introduces another significant innovation. The Tax Committee and the Central Bank will implement the ability to make payments at markets and parking lots via a unified QR code.

Experts believe these changes will serve to reduce the human factor, simplify document workflows, and further increase transparency in the operations of impound lots.

UzbekistanMinistry of Internal AffairsTax CommitteeMinistry of Digital TechnologiesCentral Bank
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Gold prices fall: Uzbekistan's reserves drop sharplyGold prices fall: Uzbekistan's reserves drop sharplyToday, 13:26Is the gold fake or real? Now your phone will tell youIs the gold fake or real? Now your phone will tell youToday, 13:25Shavkat Mirziyoyev discusses AI investments with BlackRock representativeShavkat Mirziyoyev discusses AI investments with BlackRock representativeToday, 13:041.27 million hectares of new forests to be planted in Uzbekistan1.27 million hectares of new forests to be planted in UzbekistanToday, 12:43Grand Imam of Masjid al-Haram visits UzbekistanGrand Imam of Masjid al-Haram visits UzbekistanToday, 12:38Over 1.3 billion soums worth of natural gas theft uncovered in TashkentOver 1.3 billion soums worth of natural gas theft uncovered in TashkentToday, 11:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Women may now be able to retire at 53
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)
The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)
On the night of July 3, an amazing event occurred in the sky over Uzbekistan
On the night of July 3, an amazing event occurred in the sky over Uzbekistan
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?