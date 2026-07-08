Procedures for retrieving vehicles from impound lots to change significantly

The procedure for retrieving vehicles taken to impound lots in Uzbekistan is being updated. From now on, the permit to release a vehicle will be issued exclusively in electronic form via a QR code.

In accordance with Government Resolution No. 358, which entered into force on July 6, the process of authorizing the release of vehicles from impound lots will be fully digitized starting August 1, 2026. Under the new procedure, the permit will be issued electronically by the authority handling the administrative case and the enforcement body, validated with a QR code through the "Impound Lot" information system.

Within the framework of the resolution, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in cooperation with the Tax Committee and the Ministry of Digital Technologies, will integrate this information system with state information platforms. This will allow data on vehicles stored in impound lots, fees collected for them, and service providers to be automatically transmitted to the tax system.

According to the new rules, legal entities that fail to maintain records of impounded vehicles through the electronic system or fail to enter data on services rendered will be subject to a fine of 20 times the Base Calculation Amount (BHM). If such a violation is repeated within one year, the contract for managing the impound lot may be terminated.

Furthermore, releasing a vehicle before the circumstances that led to its impoundment have been resolved, or using it illegally, will result in liability in accordance with the law.

The resolution also introduces another significant innovation. The Tax Committee and the Central Bank will implement the ability to make payments at markets and parking lots via a unified QR code.

Experts believe these changes will serve to reduce the human factor, simplify document workflows, and further increase transparency in the operations of impound lots.