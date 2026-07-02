Safe Full of Dollars Found After Earthquake

While rescue operations continue following powerful earthquakes in Venezuela, an unexpected discovery has captured public attention. In the Playa Grande district of La Guaira state, a safe reportedly filled with US dollars was found among the ruins of destroyed residential buildings.

Videos circulating on social media show dollar bills scattered around the safe. These images quickly sparked widespread discussion, leading to various speculations and debates.

Local residents claim that some individuals and personnel involved in the rescue efforts collected the money, but no official registration or handover to the relevant authorities was observed.

So far, Venezuelan officials have not provided an official conclusion or additional information regarding the exact amount of funds in the safe, its owner, or its origin. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.