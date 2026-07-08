Flights suspended following terrifying incident at Bishkek airport

International airport operations in Bishkek have been temporarily suspended due to an incident involving a passenger aircraft. According to preliminary reports, the rear landing gear of a McDonnell Douglas aircraft collapsed while it was accelerating for takeoff.

The pilots managed to keep the situation under control. However, following the incident, passengers were immediately evacuated from the aircraft due to aviation fuel spilling onto the runway.

People were evacuated from the plane via inflatable slides, and emergency services were dispatched to the scene. Some passengers are reported to have sustained injuries.

Following the incident, airport operations have been temporarily restricted, with dozens of flights delayed or canceled.