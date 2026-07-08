Is the gold fake or real? Now your phone will tell you

·29·Uzbekistan
Is the gold fake or real? Now your phone will tell you

A mandatory digital labeling system for jewelry is planned to be introduced in Uzbekistan. Through this new procedure, customers will be able to check where items made of gold, precious metals, and stones were manufactured, which country they originated from, and the path they took before reaching the point of sale.

This system will serve to combat counterfeit products, illegal trade, and smuggling. Initially, the labeling will be launched as a pilot project. Until December 30, 2027, manufacturers, importers, and sellers will participate in the system on a voluntary basis.

The final procedure for mandatory labeling will be developed by July 1, 2028. It will become mandatory for manufacturers and importers starting January 1, 2029, and for sellers from April 1.

Customers will be able to check whether a piece of jewelry is genuine or fake via the "Asl belgisi" mobile application.

UzbekistanAsl belgisi
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