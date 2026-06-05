Major Restriction on Vehicle Imports Lifted

Good news has been announced that will be a true holiday gift for car enthusiasts and entrepreneurs in our country. One of the biggest obstacles in the process of importing vehicles from abroad for personal or service needs by individuals and legal entities in Uzbekistan has officially become history. The restriction on issuing a conformity certificate for only one car per year has been completely abolished.

This revolutionary change was reflected in the relevant Presidential Decree No. June 4 signed on 104 by the head of our state this year.

Important amendment to the technical regulations

In accordance with this historic document, the rules of the General Technical Regulation "On the Safety of Wheeled Vehicles Put into Circulation" currently in force in our country have been fundamentally reviewed and serious amendments have been made to it.

What was the old procedure? According to the previously existing rule, regardless of how many cars ordinary citizens or companies imported from abroad for their own needs during a calendar year, an official conformity certificate was issued for only one of them. This, in itself, created artificial restrictions for many car enthusiasts and entrepreneurs.

What will the new procedure be? With the Presidential Decree, this restrictive clause has been completely removed from the regulations. Now, citizens and legal entities can import any number of vehicles for their own needs during the year without restrictions and obtain certificates for all of them in the prescribed manner.

When did the new legislation come into force?

The most joyful aspect of this news is that there is no need to wait long to test these benefits in practice.

Document type and number Date of signing Effective date Decree No. 104 of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan June 4, 2026 From June 5, 2026

As can be seen from the table, this decree officially June 5, 2026 came into full legal force and was directed for execution starting from.

Zamin commentary: This decision is a very significant step towards developing healthy competition in the Uzbekistan automotive market and providing freedom for the population to import quality vehicles from abroad. The procedure of issuing a certificate for only one car per year caused inconvenience for many of our compatriots. The removal of the restriction will undoubtedly contribute to an increase in the variety of foreign cars in the market and a significant stabilization of prices.

Always follow the latest benefits in our country's legislation, hot changes in the automotive market, and all exclusive news important to you together with us on the Zamin pages!