6-Day Mourning in Iran: Uzbekistan Delegation to Participate

·40·World
6-Day Mourning in Iran: Uzbekistan Delegation to Participate

A six-day mourning period will be held in Iran to bid farewell to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

It has been announced that a delegation led by Nuriddin Ismailov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, will participate in the events.

Ceremonies begin on July 4

The first part of the mourning events will take place on July 4 at the Musalla complex in Tehran.

A funeral prayer and a public mourning procession in the Iranian capital are scheduled for July 5.

Events will be held in several cities

The farewell ceremonies will not be limited to Tehran; they will continue in other major Iranian cities.

Including:

  • Tehran;

  • Qom;

  • Mashhad

are planned to host mourning events.

Additionally, special ceremonies will be organized in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala, which are sacred to Shia Muslims.

Final burial ceremony in Mashhad

The final ceremony related to the burial of Ali Khamenei's body will take place on July 9 in the city of Mashhad.

Thus, the farewell and mourning events will last for six days.

Why was the initial ceremony postponed?

According to the text, former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei died on February 28 during initial strikes on Iranian territory by the US and Israel.

Initially, the farewell ceremony was planned to begin on March 4 and last for three days.

However, on the day the ceremony was to be held, Iranian officials announced its postponement, citing the overwhelming number of people wishing to pay their respects.

Uzbekistan delegation will also participate

Official delegations from various countries are expected to attend the six-day mourning events.

On behalf of Uzbekistan, a delegation led by Nuriddin Ismailov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, will attend the ceremonies.

IranAli KhameneiUzbekistanTehran
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