Court verdict issued for man who chased woman while undressed in Tashkent

·66·Society
Court verdict issued for man who chased woman while undressed in Tashkent

A court verdict has been issued against a 31-year-old man in Tashkent who sexually harassed a woman and chased her while undressed. The incident took place on July 1 of this year in one of the capital's underpasses.

According to court documents, on July 1, 2026, at approximately 11:00, the offender blocked the path of a woman, O.B., in an underpass located in front of 53 Sh. Rustaveli Street, Yakkasaroy district, Tashkent. He engaged in sexual harassment and committed illegal acts by removing his trousers and chasing her.

According to reports, the materials collected regarding this incident were reviewed by the court. During the court hearing, the offender fully admitted to committing the aforementioned acts. He expressed sincere remorse for his actions, stated that he would not repeat such behavior in the future, and asked the court for leniency.

Having reviewed the case materials, the court provided a legal assessment of the offender's actions. In accordance with the court's decision, he was found guilty of committing an offense under Part 1 of Article 41-1 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility.

According to the final ruling, the offender was sentenced to 5 days of administrative detention based on Part 1 of Article 41-1 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility.

TashkentYakkasaroySh. RustaveliCode of Administrative Responsibility
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