Why did the sky turn blood-red after the earthquake in Venezuela

·99·World
Why did the sky turn blood-red after the earthquake in Venezuela

The blood-red color of the sky following a powerful earthquake in Venezuela has sparked widespread discussion on social networks. While many viewed this as a sign of new natural disasters, experts have provided a scientific explanation for the phenomenon.

According to the VTV state television channel, the reddish hue of the sky was caused not by geological processes, but by the scattering of sunlight by dust and fine particles accumulated in the atmosphere.

Experts explain that this phenomenon is called "Rayleigh scattering." This optical effect becomes more pronounced when the amount of dust in the atmosphere increases sharply, especially during earthquakes, strong winds, or dusty weather.

Why did the sky turn blood-red after the earthquake in Venezuela

The channel noted that such sights are sometimes misinterpreted by people as precursors to new earthquakes or other natural disasters. However, scientists emphasize that this is a simple atmospheric phenomenon and there is no cause for concern.

At the same time, experts reminded of another rare natural phenomenon called "earthquake lights." This occurs when quartz-bearing rocks in the earth's crust break under intense pressure and friction, creating electrical charges that can cause short-term flashes of light in the sky.

Two people wearing masks standing in front of the ruins of a destroyed building.

Scientists emphasize that such changes in sky color do not always signal new disasters. In most cases, they are explained by natural physical processes in the atmosphere.

VenezuelaVTV
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