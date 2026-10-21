Defect detected in Volkswagen electric vehicle batteries

Germany's Volkswagen automotive concern is recalling nearly 72,700 electric vehicles worldwide to service centers due to a defect found in their batteries. In some cases, the malfunction can cause the battery to overheat and catch fire.

This was reported by the German publication Bild, citing data from the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA).

It is reported that the issue is related to manufacturing defects in certain high-voltage battery cells. During Volkswagen's internal quality checks, it was found that some battery cells do not meet the specified requirements. The defect is attributed to manufacturing errors at spare parts suppliers.

The recall process covers Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4, ID.7, and ID. Buzz models manufactured between 2022 and 2025. Cupra Born electric vehicles produced between 2022 and 2024 are also included in the list.

As a safety measure, car owners are advised not to charge the battery above 80 percent for now. For some cars where technically feasible, the charging limit will be set automatically.

Car owners will be notified by mail about the recall procedure and further measures. Batteries will be inspected at service centers. In some cases, updating the software may be sufficient instead of replacing faulty parts.

According to the German Federal Motor Transport Authority, no injuries or property damage caused by this defect have been reported so far.