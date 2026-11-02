New rule for “tripod” radars: mandatory “Radar” sign installation abolished

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New rule for “tripod” radars: mandatory “Radar” sign installation abolished

Important changes have been made to the regulations governing the operation of speed control devices on Uzbekistan's roads. In accordance with a new government decree, the requirement to install special road signs warning drivers in advance of areas where portable and mobile radars are located has been officially abolished.

This change is aimed at ensuring road safety and encouraging drivers to adhere to established speed limits consistently, rather than only when a sign is visible.

What was the previous rule?

Under the government decree dated May 15, 2025, the following strict procedure for organizing speed control on roads was in effect:

  • Mandatory warning: It was mandatory to have a warning sign in areas where any type of speed control device—stationary (fixed) or mobile (portable) radars—was located;

  • Distance standard: It was mandatory for the “Radar” road sign to be installed at a distance of no less than 250 meters and no more than 500 meters from the location of the device.

What has changed? Key points of the new decree

With the relevant government decree dated October 29, this procedure was revised and significantly amended:

  • Requirement remains only for stationary radars: Now, the obligation to install a “Radar” sign in advance applies only to stationary cameras and complexes mounted on permanent poles;

  • Restriction removed for mobile radars: The requirement to place a warning sign before “tripod” (mobile) devices temporarily placed on roadsides or mobile speed measuring devices installed on patrol vehicles has been completely removed;

  • Possibility of surprise checks: According to the new rules, Traffic Safety Department (YHXX) officers and responsible agencies will have the right to use mobile radars on any dangerous road sections without warning drivers in advance.

Therefore, road users are required to always comply with established speed limits, regardless of whether a warning sign is present or not, to avoid fines and, most importantly, to ensure life safety.

YHXXRadarTraffic rulesGovernment decree
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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