In an underground parking lot in China's Anhui province, a driverless electric car moved back and forth all night, triggering its automatic parking function 868 times. The strange incident occurred around three o'clock in the morning. The cause of the car's behavior remains unknown.

The incident caught the attention of the parking lot security guard. During his night shift, he noticed an empty electric car moving on its own. The car moved forward as if trying to enter a parking space, then reversed, and repeated the movement.

Most surprisingly, it is reported that this did not happen just a few times, but continued throughout the entire night.

In the morning, the car owner discovered 868 attempts

The incident took place in an underground parking lot in Anhui province. The security guard witnessed the driverless electric car moving back and forth incessantly around three in the morning.

When the car owner checked the vehicle's system in the morning, they discovered that the automatic parking function had been activated 868 times.

This number indicates that the electric car initiated the parking process hundreds of times in a single night. However, no information was provided regarding how long each attempt lasted or how much distance the car covered.

Why did the electric car move on its own?

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known. Initial assumptions suggest it could have been caused by a software glitch in the automatic parking system or remote activation of the function.

However, neither of these versions has been officially confirmed. Additionally, no further information was provided regarding the electric car manufacturer, its model, or the results of a technical inspection.

In modern electric vehicles, the automatic parking system uses cameras and various sensors to detect surrounding obstacles and help position the car in a designated spot. Such a function can reduce the driver's involvement, but its proper operation depends on the state of the software and sensors.

The 868 repeated movements raised questions

This incident has once again brought the issue of the reliability and safety of automatic control systems to the agenda. In particular, the fact that a car can repeat its movements while driverless highlights the importance of technical oversight.

For now, the reason why the electric car attempted to park 868 times in one night remains an open question. Until the results of a technical inspection are released, it is too early to attribute this to a software error or external interference.