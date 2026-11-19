In January–October 2026, sales of Chinese car brands in Uzbekistan grew by 48.2 percent compared to the same period last year. As a result, their share in the new car market rose from 11.6 percent to 18.4 percent.

According to the Uzbekistan Automobile Business Association, a total of 318,949 new cars were sold in the country during the reporting period. This is 6.5 percent less than the figure for January–October 2025. Thus, even though the overall market sales volume has declined, Chinese brands have managed to increase their sales.