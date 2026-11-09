Tesla plans to discontinue production of its unconventional Cybertruck electric pickup

·36·Auto
Tesla plans to discontinue production of its unconventional Cybertruck electric pickup

American company Tesla plans to end production of its unconventional Cybertruck electric pickup in mid-2027. This was announced by the company's CEO, Elon Musk.

He stated that Cybertruck production at the Gigafactory in Texas will be gradually reduced. The freed-up production capacity will be redirected toward increasing the manufacturing of the company's Cybercab, an autonomous robotaxi.

Cybertruck sales have not met Tesla's expectations in recent years. According to Kelley Blue Book data, the company sold 38,965 units of the pickup in the U.S. in 2024, and only 20,237 units in 2025. This represents a 48 percent decline in sales volume within one year.

The electric pickup has also faced criticism multiple times due to various technical and quality issues. According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the model has been subject to 11 recall campaigns since it went on sale at the end of 2023. Additionally, its sharp-angled stainless steel body faced barriers to entering the European market because it did not meet pedestrian safety requirements.

On November 9, Elon Musk revealed another important detail: the company will attempt to fulfill as many orders as possible before the production line closes, but some customers will have their deposits refunded due to insufficient production capacity.

TeslaCybertruckElon MuskCybercab
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Short air flight: Can the new Roadster presented by Tesla save the mass market?Short air flight: Can the new Roadster presented by Tesla save the mass market?23 October 12:35NASA Selects Tesla Cybertruck to Evacuate AstronautsNASA Selects Tesla Cybertruck to Evacuate Astronauts4 August 21:55Elon Musk got richer by 30 billion dollars in a single dayElon Musk got richer by 30 billion dollars in a single day8 October 17:30SpaceX and Tesla plan to generate solar energy in spaceSpaceX and Tesla plan to generate solar energy in space2 October 13:55Tesla reveals the look of the new Optimus Gen 3 robotTesla reveals the look of the new Optimus Gen 3 robot24 September 14:58Tesla Sets Sales Record: Unexpected Growth in Second QuarterTesla Sets Sales Record: Unexpected Growth in Second Quarter2 July 18:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Auto news

0% installment terms announced for Damas and Labo
0% installment terms announced for Damas and Labo
Unexpected news in preparation for Damas, Cobalt, Onix, and Tracker buyers
Unexpected news in preparation for Damas, Cobalt, Onix, and Tracker buyers
Black Cobalt with a cut-off roof: A Kazakhstani mechanic's unusual convertible stuns onlookers
Black Cobalt with a cut-off roof: A Kazakhstani mechanic's unusual convertible stuns onlookers
A new giant in the taxi market: A Chinese company is entering with 5,000 cars
A new giant in the taxi market: A Chinese company is entering with 5,000 cars
New rule for “tripod” radars: mandatory “Radar” sign installation abolished
New rule for “tripod” radars: mandatory “Radar” sign installation abolished
A new era begins: The fifth-generation BMW X5 (G65) has arrived in Uzbekistan
A new era begins: The fifth-generation BMW X5 (G65) has arrived in Uzbekistan
Russian man rejected 5 times by Lada creates the fastest Bentley exterior in the world
Russian man rejected 5 times by Lada creates the fastest Bentley exterior in the world
Tesla to showcase the new Roadster sports car promised by Elon Musk today (photo)
Tesla to showcase the new Roadster sports car promised by Elon Musk today (photo)