Tesla plans to discontinue production of its unconventional Cybertruck electric pickup

American company Tesla plans to end production of its unconventional Cybertruck electric pickup in mid-2027. This was announced by the company's CEO, Elon Musk.

He stated that Cybertruck production at the Gigafactory in Texas will be gradually reduced. The freed-up production capacity will be redirected toward increasing the manufacturing of the company's Cybercab, an autonomous robotaxi.

Cybertruck sales have not met Tesla's expectations in recent years. According to Kelley Blue Book data, the company sold 38,965 units of the pickup in the U.S. in 2024, and only 20,237 units in 2025. This represents a 48 percent decline in sales volume within one year.

The electric pickup has also faced criticism multiple times due to various technical and quality issues. According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the model has been subject to 11 recall campaigns since it went on sale at the end of 2023. Additionally, its sharp-angled stainless steel body faced barriers to entering the European market because it did not meet pedestrian safety requirements.

On November 9, Elon Musk revealed another important detail: the company will attempt to fulfill as many orders as possible before the production line closes, but some customers will have their deposits refunded due to insufficient production capacity.