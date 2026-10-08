Germany's Ecosia search engine, one of Europe's largest and most influential green technology projects, has decided to abandon the services of France's leading artificial intelligence startup, Mistral. The publication Politico, which is close to Western political circles, is sounding the alarm about this.

Ecosia, widely used by European government agencies, including the German Federal Ministry for the Environment and the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS), now plans to implement open-source AI models, including those developed in China.

«Lagging a year behind»: Why was Ecosia disappointed by the French flagship?

Ecosia founder and CEO Christian Kroll openly admitted that the quality of French artificial intelligence is not at the expected level:

Not competitive: According to the company's assessment, the models of the French AI laboratory are at least a year behind global competitors in the market;

Technical issues: In May of this year, Ecosia contracted Mistral as an independent European product instead of US giant OpenAI. However, constant server overloads and technical disruptions were soon observed in the system;

«We turned out to be too big a customer for them»: Christian Kroll noted that the French infrastructure could not withstand such a large-scale flow of requests.

Serious doubts about ecology and sovereignty

The German company, whose brand image is built entirely on environmental cleanliness and independence, also cited other factors related to Mistral:

Nuclear energy factor: Due to the very high share of nuclear power plants in the French energy system, Ecosia expressed doubts about how well its French partner's data centers align with green standards;

False sovereignty: According to Ecosia's management, Mistral startup's heavy reliance on international (particularly US) investor money deprives it of genuine European technological sovereignty.

Western media concerns and the choice of Chinese models

Ecosia's pivot toward Chinese open models has sparked a sharp reaction in Western mass media:

«National security threat» rhetoric: Publications like Politico write that AI models supported by Beijing are subject to strict political censorship and carry the risk of spreading disinformation;

Pragmatic choice: Nevertheless, for German developers, the openness, speed, and real efficiency of the models take precedence over political restrictions.

The shift of this critical infrastructure for the European public sector toward Chinese AI technologies indicates that the European Union's programs to create its own independent digital technologies are facing a severe crisis.