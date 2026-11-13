What makes the new premium brand cars from the Chery concern so impressive?

Exeed, the premium brand owned by China's Chery concern, unveiled its new "Future Luxury" design concept to the public during the 2026 Beijing International Auto Show (Auto China 2026) and the company's annual design summit. The futuristic concept cars showcased at the event clearly demonstrated what the future of the automotive industry will look like.

Key concept cars: EX Vision crossover and X-Concept minivan

At the heart of the presentation were two unique vehicles that define the direction of the brand's electric and hybrid models for the coming years:

Exeed X-Concept (A synthesis of a minivan and an SUV): This model features a spacious and aerodynamic body equipped with special air channels extending from the front to the rear. Its interior is based on horizontal spaciousness and is designed for full autopilot mode and maximum passenger comfort.

Exeed EXLANTIX EX Vision (Crossover of the future): Another shining star of the Beijing Auto Show, it features a sleek aerodynamic silhouette and a fully digitized control system. It serves as the primary design foundation for the brand's future electric and hybrid SUVs.

Exclusive concept cars Key features and innovations Exeed X-Concept Futuristic synthesis of a minivan and SUV, aerodynamic air channels EXLANTIX EX Vision Sleek-silhouette crossover of the future, digitized control system Unique capability Wheels turning 90 degrees for easy side-parking Intelligent systems Falcon 700 autopilot, artificial intelligence interface, and new-generation batteries

Innovative technologies and artificial intelligence

The new concept cars attracted attention not only for their appearance but also for being equipped with the latest technologies. Specifically, they showcased the Falcon 700 intelligent autopilot system, an AI-based voice and visual interface, and new-generation fast-charging batteries.

One of the most surprising aspects is that the wheels of these cars can turn 90 degrees, allowing for effortless side-parking in narrow or awkward spaces. This provides immense convenience for drivers in urban conditions.

Do you think such futuristic cars with 90-degree turning wheels and full artificial intelligence will enter mass production in the coming years and become an integral part of our daily lives? Leave your thoughts in the comments!