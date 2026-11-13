What makes the new premium brand cars from the Chery concern so impressive?

2 min read54
What makes the new premium brand cars from the Chery concern so impressive?

Exeed, the premium brand owned by China's Chery concern, unveiled its new "Future Luxury" design concept to the public during the 2026 Beijing International Auto Show (Auto China 2026) and the company's annual design summit. The futuristic concept cars showcased at the event clearly demonstrated what the future of the automotive industry will look like.

Key concept cars: EX Vision crossover and X-Concept minivan

At the heart of the presentation were two unique vehicles that define the direction of the brand's electric and hybrid models for the coming years:

  • Exeed X-Concept (A synthesis of a minivan and an SUV): This model features a spacious and aerodynamic body equipped with special air channels extending from the front to the rear. Its interior is based on horizontal spaciousness and is designed for full autopilot mode and maximum passenger comfort.

  • Exeed EXLANTIX EX Vision (Crossover of the future): Another shining star of the Beijing Auto Show, it features a sleek aerodynamic silhouette and a fully digitized control system. It serves as the primary design foundation for the brand's future electric and hybrid SUVs.

Exclusive concept cars

Key features and innovations

Exeed X-Concept

Futuristic synthesis of a minivan and SUV, aerodynamic air channels

EXLANTIX EX Vision

Sleek-silhouette crossover of the future, digitized control system

Unique capability

Wheels turning 90 degrees for easy side-parking

Intelligent systems

Falcon 700 autopilot, artificial intelligence interface, and new-generation batteries

Innovative technologies and artificial intelligence

The new concept cars attracted attention not only for their appearance but also for being equipped with the latest technologies. Specifically, they showcased the Falcon 700 intelligent autopilot system, an AI-based voice and visual interface, and new-generation fast-charging batteries.

One of the most surprising aspects is that the wheels of these cars can turn 90 degrees, allowing for effortless side-parking in narrow or awkward spaces. This provides immense convenience for drivers in urban conditions.

Do you think such futuristic cars with 90-degree turning wheels and full artificial intelligence will enter mass production in the coming years and become an integral part of our daily lives? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Auto