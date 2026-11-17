In South Korea, the prices of cars put up for sale at one of the major automotive markets have sparked great interest among internet users. Thousands of vehicles, ranging from affordable city cars to expensive premium models, can be found here.

The circulating video states that nearly 4,000 cars were put up for sale at the market at once. The prices of Chevrolet models are particularly eye-catching. According to the video, a Chevrolet Spark is offered for approximately $800, while a Chevrolet Malibu 2 is priced around $2,800.

The Malibu shown in the video is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo engine and has covered 170,000 kilometers so far. However, such prices do not apply to all cars. The vehicle's year, technical condition, mileage, and other features directly affect its value.

Another notable aspect of the market is that cars undergo technical inspections in special workshops before being put up for sale. Specialists evaluate the condition of the vehicle and prepare information regarding its year of manufacture, mileage, whether it has been in an accident, and any replaced spare parts.

This information allows buyers to familiarize themselves with the car's condition in advance, take existing defects into account, and make a decision accordingly.

For this reason, the transparency of the sales process, not just the prices, at the car market in South Korea is noteworthy. Nevertheless, the $800 and $2,800 prices mentioned in the video should not be taken as the general value for all Spark or Malibu cars.