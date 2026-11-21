In November 2026, a video featuring a lime-green Daewoo Matiz split lengthwise into two equal halves went viral on social media and quickly became a trend. In the Uzbek segment, the clip was dubbed the "Divorced Matiz," referencing jokes about splitting property equally during a divorce.

Origin and plot of the project

According to reports, the idea traces back to a custom project by Konstantin Reshetnikov, a mechanic from Yekaterinburg known for creating unusual machinery. He cut an old Daewoo Matiz in half lengthwise, creating a construction where each part can move independently.

The original viral video was published on the Rutube platform on November 8, 2026, under the title "Which half should be chased? A 'Matiz' sawed in two splits in different directions in front of an inspector." In this 16-second clip, a lime-green Matiz appears to be driving normally on the road, but when a traffic police (GAI) officer appears, it splits into two independent parts and turns in opposite directions at the intersection.

What is visible in the video footage?

The following aspects stand out in the short video frames:

Two autonomous parts: In one frame, the left half with the license plate o887... is in the foreground while the right half is further away; in other scenes, the split car is shown moving in two different directions in front of a traffic officer at an intersection.

Visual artifacts and interpretations: The frames show signs of heavy compression/upscaling or neural network processing—for example, in some scenes, the right side appears almost as a whole car from a side angle due to camera perspective or generative filling.

Data type Details Name on the Internet "Divorced Matiz" (humorous name in the Uzbek segment) Project author Konstantin Reshetnikov (Yekaterinburg, mechanic and auto-blogger) Original clip Rutube, November 8, 2026, duration — 16 seconds Main scene The halves of a lime-green Matiz split in two driving in different directions at an intersection in front of an inspector

The combination of unusual engineering and an unexpected comedic scene helped the clips quickly become a meme and be actively shared among users.

In your opinion, what is the main reason why such unusual auto-experiments and humorous videos become so popular on social media so quickly? Leave your thoughts in the comments!