A new era begins: The fifth-generation BMW X5 (G65) has arrived in Uzbekistan

The fifth-generation BMW X5 (G65), considered the flagship crossover of the German automotive industry, has officially arrived in Uzbekistan. BMW Uzbekistan announced on its official channels that this highly anticipated premium model has been brought into the country and that an official presentation for the general public will be held soon.

An important engineering aspect is that while the new G65 model conceptually embodies the innovative Neue Klasse style and philosophy, it is built upon the fully refined CLAR platform. This allows the crossover to work equally well with traditional gasoline, fuel-efficient diesel, hybrid (PHEV), and even fully electric (iX5) powertrains.

Stunning dimensions and futuristic aerodynamics

The new BMW X5 has been designed to be maximally magnificent and technologically advanced in its exterior appearance:

Large dimensions: The crossover is nearly 4994 mm long with a wheelbase of 3035 mm , creating a spacious and comfortable environment for passengers in the cabin;

Iconic Glow lighting: The front of the vehicle has taken on a massive vertical look and is equipped with the company's signature "Iconic Glow" radiator grille with contour lighting;

Hidden winglets: On the doors, traditional exterior handles have been replaced by compact "winglets" that minimize wind resistance, while a continuous horizontal light strip runs across the rear.

Buttonless interior: 17.9-inch display and "Panoramic Vision"

The vehicle's interior is fully digitized and reminiscent of future concept cars:

The era of physical buttons is over: From climate control to all major functions, everything is controlled via touch and voice through the massive 17.9-inch central screen and the new generation iDrive X system;

Panoramic Vision system: An innovative projection display has been introduced for the driver and front passenger that reflects important indicators across the entire width of the windshield.

Powerful engine lineup: From gasoline to fully electric

The new generation X5 is offered in the global market with various engine options to suit the tastes of the most demanding drivers:

40 xDrive (Gasoline): A 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder legendary B58 "mild hybrid" unit producing 400 horsepower ;

Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV): Hybrid systems that can travel up to 100 km on electricity alone and provide a total output ranging from 490 to 612 horsepower ;

iX5 60 xDrive (Fully electric): A fully electric version with 578 horsepower, capable of traveling up to 845 km on a single charge according to the WLTP standard.

The official configurations, prices, and specific modifications to be displayed in the showroom for the Uzbekistan market will be officially announced by BMW Uzbekistan soon.