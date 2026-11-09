A Chinese blow to Rolls-Royce: BYD stuns the world with its new luxury sedan (video)

Chinese automotive giant BYD has issued an open challenge to the long-standing rulers of the luxury segment, the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, through its premium luxury sub-brand. During a grand world premiere in Abu Dhabi (UAE), the concern officially unveiled its new flagship sedan — the Yangwang Altior (known as Dingyao in the Chinese market).

This flagship embodies traditional oriental luxury, precious metals, and the latest engineering technologies, and is expected to usher in a new era in the super-luxury vehicle market.

Rolls-Royce style doors and a 24-karat gold emblem

In terms of appearance and dimensions, the Yangwang Altior is in no way inferior to classic British limousines, and in some metrics, it even surpasses them:

Monumental dimensions: The total length of the car is 5.6 meters, making it slightly larger than the Rolls-Royce Ghost in terms of dimensions;

Rear-hinged doors and umbrellas: The body features special coach doors that open in the opposite direction, in the style of Rolls-Royce. Like the British legend, special umbrellas are hidden inside the doors;

A work of jewelry art: The brand emblem, made of 24-karat pure gold, is mounted on the hood of the sedan, and the radiator grille is assembled from 137 gemstone-like polishing elements.

1000+ horsepower, tank turn, and amphibious capability

The Yangwang Altior is not just a comfortable sedan, but a technological "predator" with unparalleled technical capabilities:

e⁴ innovative platform: Four independent electric motors are allocated for each wheel, with a total power exceeding 1000 horsepower;

Tank turn and amphibious mode: The car has the ability to rotate 360 degrees on the spot ("tank turn"). In emergency situations, the sedan can float freely on water thanks to its waterproofing system;

1000 km range: Equipped with second-generation advanced Blade batteries, the car can cover more than 1000 kilometers on a single full charge according to the CLTC cycle.

Interior: Jade stones, zero-gravity seats, and 39 speakers

The interior of the four-seater sedan resembles the first-class cabins of private jets:

Component / Element Description and capabilities Seats Multi-stage "zero-gravity" chairs with massage function Precious details The area around the deflectors (air vents) is decorated with hand-polished natural jade mineral Audio system Acoustic system consisting of 39 high-definition speakers Multimedia A massive 21.4-inch cinema screen mounted on the ceiling for passengers Amenities Two separate refrigerators in the cabin for drinks and food

Price and market position: Twice as cheap as a Rolls-Royce

In China, the pre-order price for the initial limited special series of this electric car, the Shanhe Dingyun, has been set at 2,080,000 yuan (approximately 311,000 US dollars).

This figure is almost twice as cheap as the price of an original Rolls-Royce or a high-end Maybach, which start at 500,000-600,000 dollars. Thus, BYD has demonstrated to the whole world that it has not only mastered luxury and power but has also emerged as an unrivaled competitor in price and quality in the ultra-luxury class.