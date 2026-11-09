A Chinese blow to Rolls-Royce: BYD stuns the world with its new luxury sedan (video)

·9·Auto
A Chinese blow to Rolls-Royce: BYD stuns the world with its new luxury sedan (video)

Chinese automotive giant BYD has issued an open challenge to the long-standing rulers of the luxury segment, the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, through its premium luxury sub-brand. During a grand world premiere in Abu Dhabi (UAE), the concern officially unveiled its new flagship sedan — the Yangwang Altior (known as Dingyao in the Chinese market).

This flagship embodies traditional oriental luxury, precious metals, and the latest engineering technologies, and is expected to usher in a new era in the super-luxury vehicle market.

A Chinese blow to Rolls-Royce: BYD stuns the world with its new luxury sedan (video)

Rolls-Royce style doors and a 24-karat gold emblem

In terms of appearance and dimensions, the Yangwang Altior is in no way inferior to classic British limousines, and in some metrics, it even surpasses them:

  • Monumental dimensions: The total length of the car is 5.6 meters, making it slightly larger than the Rolls-Royce Ghost in terms of dimensions;

  • Rear-hinged doors and umbrellas: The body features special coach doors that open in the opposite direction, in the style of Rolls-Royce. Like the British legend, special umbrellas are hidden inside the doors;

  • A work of jewelry art: The brand emblem, made of 24-karat pure gold, is mounted on the hood of the sedan, and the radiator grille is assembled from 137 gemstone-like polishing elements.

A Chinese blow to Rolls-Royce: BYD stuns the world with its new luxury sedan (video)

1000+ horsepower, tank turn, and amphibious capability

The Yangwang Altior is not just a comfortable sedan, but a technological "predator" with unparalleled technical capabilities:

  • e⁴ innovative platform: Four independent electric motors are allocated for each wheel, with a total power exceeding 1000 horsepower;

  • Tank turn and amphibious mode: The car has the ability to rotate 360 degrees on the spot ("tank turn"). In emergency situations, the sedan can float freely on water thanks to its waterproofing system;

  • 1000 km range: Equipped with second-generation advanced Blade batteries, the car can cover more than 1000 kilometers on a single full charge according to the CLTC cycle.

A Chinese blow to Rolls-Royce: BYD stuns the world with its new luxury sedan (video)

Interior: Jade stones, zero-gravity seats, and 39 speakers

The interior of the four-seater sedan resembles the first-class cabins of private jets:

Component / Element

Description and capabilities

Seats

Multi-stage "zero-gravity" chairs with massage function

Precious details

The area around the deflectors (air vents) is decorated with hand-polished natural jade mineral

Audio system

Acoustic system consisting of 39 high-definition speakers

Multimedia

A massive 21.4-inch cinema screen mounted on the ceiling for passengers

Amenities

Two separate refrigerators in the cabin for drinks and food

A Chinese blow to Rolls-Royce: BYD stuns the world with its new luxury sedan (video)

Price and market position: Twice as cheap as a Rolls-Royce

In China, the pre-order price for the initial limited special series of this electric car, the Shanhe Dingyun, has been set at 2,080,000 yuan (approximately 311,000 US dollars).

This figure is almost twice as cheap as the price of an original Rolls-Royce or a high-end Maybach, which start at 500,000-600,000 dollars. Thus, BYD has demonstrated to the whole world that it has not only mastered luxury and power but has also emerged as an unrivaled competitor in price and quality in the ultra-luxury class.

BYDYangwang AltiorElectric vehiclesAutomotive industry
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

7 out of 10 are electric vehicles: An unprecedented "green revolution" in Uzbekistan's car market7 out of 10 are electric vehicles: An unprecedented "green revolution" in Uzbekistan's car market18 September 17:01BYD Announces High Efficiency of Second-Generation Blade BatteryBYD Announces High Efficiency of Second-Generation Blade Battery19 May 13:25BYD in talks to acquire automotive plants in EuropeBYD in talks to acquire automotive plants in Europe15 May 11:22Tesla plans to discontinue production of its unconventional Cybertruck electric pickupTesla plans to discontinue production of its unconventional Cybertruck electric pickupToday 13:05Attention drivers! New regulations for fines, cameras, and impound lots approvedAttention drivers! New regulations for fines, cameras, and impound lots approved7 November 22:29503.17 km/h: BYD conquers the “magic barrier” for the first time in history, setting a world record503.17 km/h: BYD conquers the “magic barrier” for the first time in history, setting a world record7 November 10:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Auto news

0% installment terms announced for Damas and Labo
0% installment terms announced for Damas and Labo
Unexpected news in preparation for Damas, Cobalt, Onix, and Tracker buyers
Unexpected news in preparation for Damas, Cobalt, Onix, and Tracker buyers
Black Cobalt with a cut-off roof: A Kazakhstani mechanic's unusual convertible stuns onlookers
Black Cobalt with a cut-off roof: A Kazakhstani mechanic's unusual convertible stuns onlookers
A new giant in the taxi market: A Chinese company is entering with 5,000 cars
A new giant in the taxi market: A Chinese company is entering with 5,000 cars
New rule for “tripod” radars: mandatory “Radar” sign installation abolished
New rule for “tripod” radars: mandatory “Radar” sign installation abolished
A new era begins: The fifth-generation BMW X5 (G65) has arrived in Uzbekistan
A new era begins: The fifth-generation BMW X5 (G65) has arrived in Uzbekistan
Russian man rejected 5 times by Lada creates the fastest Bentley exterior in the world
Russian man rejected 5 times by Lada creates the fastest Bentley exterior in the world
Tesla to showcase the new Roadster sports car promised by Elon Musk today (photo)
Tesla to showcase the new Roadster sports car promised by Elon Musk today (photo)