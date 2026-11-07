Attention drivers! New regulations for fines, cameras, and impound lots approved

A fundamentally updated procedure for handling administrative cases related to traffic violations has been officially approved in Uzbekistan. Order No. 502 of the Minister of Internal Affairs was registered by the Ministry of Justice under number 3969 and will enter into force 2 months after its official publication.

The new regulation includes a series of significant innovations aimed at eliminating corruption factors, fully digitizing violations, and guaranteeing the legal rights of drivers.

Strict prohibition on cash payments: Electronic protocols and fingerprints

Direct interaction between traffic police inspectors and drivers will be transitioned to a fully digital system:

Tablets and fingerprints: Traffic police officers will process violations on the spot using special tablets rather than paper. Drivers will confirm the protocol via an electronic graphic signature or fingerprint (dactyloscopy);

On-site cash payments prohibited: Traffic police officers are strictly forbidden from accepting cash fines on the spot. All payments must be made exclusively through bank counters, electronic payment systems (Click, Payme, etc.), mobile applications, or the my.gov.uz portal;

Body cameras and witnesses: If a driver refuses a sobriety test and the traffic police officer is equipped with an active body camera, witnesses are no longer required — the video recording will be attached directly to the protocol.

Photo radars and cameras: Under what conditions is a case dismissed?

Important guarantees have been established in favor of drivers regarding violations recorded by automated cameras:

Strict 48-hour rule: If information about a camera-recorded violation does not reach the regional center within 48 hours, the administrative case will be terminated;

If the vehicle owner cannot be identified: The case will also be closed if there is no accurate information regarding the vehicle owner;

1-month deadline: Administrative penalties for camera-recorded violations must be applied no later than 1 month from the date the incident occurred.

Discount system and exceptions

Existing incentives for drivers have been maintained, but their scope has been clarified:

50% and 70% discounts: If a fine is paid within 15 days, 50% of the amount is paid; if paid within 30 days, 70% is paid;

When is the discount voided?: The discount does not apply if the fine decision is appealed or if the violation is repeated within one year;

Excluded articles: No discounts apply to fines imposed under Article 131 (driving under the influence), Article 136 (refusal to undergo testing), and Article 140.

60-day deadline, impound lots, and appeal procedures

The following regulations have been established to ensure the execution of decisions and the resolution of disputes: