Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)

Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Turdiyeva is well-known to fans for her creative collaborations with various singers. This time, the artist posted a short video clip on her Instagram page of her duet titled "Qalb e Shekasta," performed with Afghan singer Qais Ulfat.

The singer captioned the video "Qalb e Shekasta." It turns out that this song has already been presented to listeners, having been released on the YouTube platform on December 20, 2025.

During this time, the song has won the hearts of listeners and has been viewed over 900,000 times to date. This indicates that interest in the duet remains high.

In the comments on social media, fans specifically praised the vocal harmony of the two singers, writing that the duet turned out to be very moving. Many highly appreciated this creative collaboration and wished Yulduz Turdiyeva and Qais Ulfat further creative success.