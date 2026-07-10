Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos

·0·Culture
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos

The attendance of Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov's brother at Abbosbek Fayzullaev's wedding ceremony is being widely discussed on social media.

Videos and photos from the wedding show Abdukodir Khusanov's brother interacting with guests in high spirits and appearing cheerful. These clips quickly went viral on social media, capturing the attention of many users.

Social media users are highlighting the physical resemblance between the brothers. Some have commented that the younger brother seems quite lively and outgoing.

As is known, a number of well-known athletes in Uzbek football and their loved ones attended Abbosbek Fayzullaev's wedding ceremony. Videos from the event are still being widely discussed on social media and actively shared by fans.

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