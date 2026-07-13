Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child

Actor Shohruh Mirzo Abduqunduzov, the eldest grandson of People's Artist of Uzbekistan Muhammadali Abduqunduzov, and blogger Oyshaxon have become parents for the first time.

Oyshaxon shared the joyful news on her social media page. She posted a video featuring the baby and included a heartfelt caption.

"30.06.2026. Welcome, my child, to our love-filled family. May the Lord protect you from the evil eye. Ma shaa Allah," the blogger wrote.

In a short time, the video garnered thousands of views. Fans and social media users have been congratulating the young family on the birth of their child, wishing the baby health, happiness, and a bright future. In the comments, many expressed their sincere well-wishes, hoping that the new arrival brings only joy to the parents.