Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)

·79·Culture
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)

New videos from the wedding of Uzbekistan national team footballer Abbosbek Fayzullayev are spreading widely on social media. In particular, the sincere and joyful moments captured during the wedding evening caught the attention of fans.

It is reported that the footballer's relatives, friends, colleagues, and many artists gathered at the festive evening.

During the wedding, a ceremony of presenting flowers to mothers—which has become a beautiful tradition in many families today—was also held. The circulated videos show Abbosbek Fayzullayev and his bride, Nisabonu, presenting flowers to each other's mothers, paying their respects and honor. These touching moments were met with warm applause from the guests.

The evening also continued in a cheerful mood. The groom's friends lifted Abbosbek Fayzullayev and tossed him into the air several times, inviting the groom to dance and adding an even more upbeat spirit to the wedding.

Several other videos circulating on social media also show well-known artists—Munisa Rizayeva, Tohir Sodiqov, Jasmin, and Shoxruhxon—sharing a festive mood with the wedding guests through their performances.

Fans continue to sincerely congratulate the young family in the comments, wishing them a happy and strong marriage.

Аббосбек ФайзуллаевЎзбекистонМуниса РизаеваTohir SodiqovШохруххон
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