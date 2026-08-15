Power outage hits Almaty just hours before Kanye West concert: thousands of fans concerned

·34·Culture
Power outage hits Almaty just hours before Kanye West concert: thousands of fans concerned

Just hours before Kanye West’s concert in Almaty, power outages were reported in several parts of the city. It is said that the disruption also affected the area where the Central Stadium, the planned concert venue, is located.

Will the concert be canceled?

Ye’s concert is scheduled for 21:00. Reports are currently circulating that approximately 300 MW of power has been cut off, while some areas are also experiencing internet-related problems.

The biggest question is whether the concert will begin at the scheduled time.

Thousands of fans are waiting

Thousands of fans have traveled to Almaty from Uzbekistan to attend the concert. The organizers have not yet issued an official statement on whether the event has been canceled or postponed.

As a result, fans are eagerly awaiting the final decision.

Kanye WestAlmatyUzbekistan
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