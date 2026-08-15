14-year-old Huma with Down syndrome saves for Umrah after dreaming of the Kaaba and captures everyone’s attention

·95·World
14-year-old Huma with Down syndrome saves for Umrah after dreaming of the Kaaba and captures everyone’s attention

In Turkey, the noble dream of a 14-year-old girl named Huma has attracted widespread attention. After seeing the Kaaba in her dream, she made traveling to Mecca and performing Umrah her greatest goal.

Saving money for her dream

Huma, who has Down syndrome, saw the Kaaba in a dream about eight months ago. Since then, she has been determined to go on an Umrah pilgrimage.

To make her dream come true, the girl regularly saves the pocket money she receives instead of spending it.

Every amount Huma saves could bring her one step closer to her dream of traveling to Mecca.

Her sincere intention and dream have attracted the attention of her loved ones and social media users.

Would you support someone saving money for a noble dream like Huma’s?

TurkeyMeccaKaaba
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