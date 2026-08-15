Manchester United and Milan to Face Off in a Friendly

·35·Sport
Manchester United and Milan to Face Off in a Friendly

Two European football giants — Manchester United and Milan — will face each other in a summer friendly in Wrocław, Poland. According to Goal.com, the match will be Ruben Amorim’s team’s final serious test before their Serie A debut against Torino on August 23. This is what Goal.com reports .

As part of their summer preparations, Milan previously drew with Inter in the Perth derby and then lost 0–3 to Chelsea in Indonesia. The match is also particularly significant for head coach Ruben Amorim, given the teams’ past encounters and longstanding rivalry.

Squad issues and debuts

The Rossoneri are currently facing a major test due to injuries and departures caused by the transfer market. While players such as Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku have been left out of the project for technical reasons, Gabbia, Gimenez, Leão and Pulisic will miss the match through various injuries.

Nevertheless, there is positive news for Milan fans. Gonçalo Ramos, the club’s most expensive signing in its history and in Serie A during the current transfer window, is preparing to make his unofficial debut in the starting lineup in this match.

Predicted lineups and coaches’ tactics

The hosts, Manchester United, managed by Michael Carrick, are expected to start with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Milan, under Ruben Amorim, are planned to use a 3-4-2-1 system.

  • Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo. Head coach: Carrick.
  • Milan (3-4-2-1): Torriani; Terracciano, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Jashari, Musah, Estupiñán; Loftus-Cheek, Cissé; Ramos. Head coach: Amorim.
Falling on the Ferragosto holiday, this clash will give both coaches an opportunity to eliminate their final weaknesses before the new season and test players who lack match practice. The result and the performances of the new signings are attracting the attention of the entire football community.

Manchester UnitedAC MilanRuben AmorimMichael CarrickFootball
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