Davide Frattesi bids farewell to Inter and joins Lazio

·38·Sport
Davide Frattesi bids farewell to Inter and joins Lazio

One of the most significant transfers of recent days in the world of Italian football has taken place. Midfielder Davide Frattesi has officially said goodbye to Inter and its fans, continuing his career with Lazio. According to Goal.com, the player moved to the Roman club on a loan deal with an option to buy, and this agreement was successfully finalized after complex negotiations in the final moments, reports Goal.com. reports Goal.com.

Davide Frattesi played for the Milan side for three seasons. During this period, he made 122 appearances across all tournaments, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists. His activity on the pitch and actions in crucial moments made a worthy contribution to the team's success.

Emotional farewell and changes

The player left a touching farewell message dedicated to Inter fans on his social media page. It noted that the relationship was not always smooth, but the bright moments achieved will be unforgettable. Davide specifically acknowledged that the fans' support gave him a special kind of strength.

He wrote that sometimes it is natural for parties not to fit each other and to face certain difficulties. "Perhaps we were not destined to stay together, but in those moments we tore the sky in half," the midfielder wrote in his message. He recalled that the atmosphere at the San Siro stadium allowed him to feel invincible.

Transfer details and contract terms

The player noted that after the recent unsuccessful final, changes occurred in his inner world. Therefore, he stated that it is a fair decision for only players who can give themselves one hundred percent to remain at Inter. He emphasized that he saw his teammates as brothers and sisters and will always remain a staunch fan of the club.

Financially, this transfer became a somewhat profitable deal for Inter. According to sources, the Milan club will earn about 15 million euros from the player's sale. Additionally, it was ensured that 50 percent of the capital gains from any future sale of the player to another club will remain with his former team.

For Lazio, this transfer is considered an important step in strengthening the central midfield. The arrival of an experienced and motivated player like Davide Frattesi is expected to give an additional boost to the Roman club in achieving its goals. In his new team, the player aims to showcase his best qualities.

Davide FrattesiInterLazioTransferSerie A
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