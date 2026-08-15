Two Women Find €86,000 in Cash Inside Discarded Furniture: How Was the Fortune Divided?

In Bologna, Italy, €86,000 in cash was found inside old furniture abandoned on the street. Most intriguingly, three parties later claimed the money.

Two women accidentally came across a small fortune

The incident took place in spring 2025. Two women found a large amount of cash inside furniture abandoned on the street.

Rather than keeping the money, they contacted the municipality’s lost-and-found office and officially handed it over.

For the women, ordinary discarded furniture unexpectedly turned into an €86,000 find.

Another claimant emerged for the money

Meanwhile, an heir of the furniture’s former owner was also found. As a result, the two women and the heir all claimed the money.

The designated storage period for the money ended on July 30, 2026.

How was the €86,000 divided?

Under the agreement, one of the women who found the money received €33,000. The remaining amount was divided between the second woman and the heir of the furniture’s former owner.

Thus, the €86,000 found inside ordinary furniture left on the street was ultimately divided among three parties.