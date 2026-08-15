Two Women Find €86,000 in Cash Inside Discarded Furniture: How Was the Fortune Divided?

·97·World
Two Women Find €86,000 in Cash Inside Discarded Furniture: How Was the Fortune Divided?

In Bologna, Italy, €86,000 in cash was found inside old furniture abandoned on the street. Most intriguingly, three parties later claimed the money.

Two women accidentally came across a small fortune

The incident took place in spring 2025. Two women found a large amount of cash inside furniture abandoned on the street.

Rather than keeping the money, they contacted the municipality’s lost-and-found office and officially handed it over.

For the women, ordinary discarded furniture unexpectedly turned into an €86,000 find.

Another claimant emerged for the money

Meanwhile, an heir of the furniture’s former owner was also found. As a result, the two women and the heir all claimed the money.

The designated storage period for the money ended on July 30, 2026.

How was the €86,000 divided?

Under the agreement, one of the women who found the money received €33,000. The remaining amount was divided between the second woman and the heir of the furniture’s former owner.

Thus, the €86,000 found inside ordinary furniture left on the street was ultimately divided among three parties.

BolognaItaly
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Father Arrested in Brazil After Seeking ChatGPT Advice on Killing His SonFather Arrested in Brazil After Seeking ChatGPT Advice on Killing His SonToday, 18:18Police Dog Deke Receives Unusual Treatment: Titanium Crowns Fitted on His TeethPolice Dog Deke Receives Unusual Treatment: Titanium Crowns Fitted on His TeethToday, 17:4814-year-old Huma with Down syndrome saves for Umrah after dreaming of the Kaaba and captures everyone’s attention14-year-old Huma with Down syndrome saves for Umrah after dreaming of the Kaaba and captures everyone’s attentionToday, 17:32Pakistani Woman Wins $1 Million with Her First TicketPakistani Woman Wins $1 Million with Her First TicketToday, 12:08Woman Killed in Tajikistan After Shots Fired from AfghanistanWoman Killed in Tajikistan After Shots Fired from AfghanistanToday, 11:20Robot Begs in China: Its Request Amazes EveryoneRobot Begs in China: Its Request Amazes EveryoneToday, 10:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time