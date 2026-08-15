PSG sign Ferran Torres for €50 million

Paris Saint-Germain have officially announced the signing of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. According to Goal.com, the French champions paid the Catalan club €50 million for the 26-year-old forward and signed him to a long-term contract running until the summer of 2031. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The deal, completed early on Saturday morning, took immediate effect. The experienced player, who is a world champion, is expected to further expand the options in the Paris club’s attack. PSG head coach Luis Enrique specifically stressed that the signing had strengthened the squad.

Luis Enrique and Ferran Torres reunite

PSG coach Luis Enrique made no secret of his delight at signing the Spanish player during a press conference ahead of the Trophée des Champions (French Super Cup). In the coach’s view, Torres’ versatility and winning mentality are a perfect fit for the team.

"I am delighted that he is joining us. I think we are strengthening the team because we are always looking for good opportunities in the transfer market," Goal.com quoted Enrique as saying.

The coach added that Torres has gained plenty of experience on the international stage, while his ability to play in any position on the pitch sets him apart. Enrique acknowledged that the player’s character is extremely important to the Paris club.

A new challenge and plans for the future

This transfer marks the start of the next chapter in the joint careers of Luis Enrique and Ferran Torres after their time with the Spain national team. Enrique was the one who gave the player his first opportunity to make his international debut. This close acquaintance will undoubtedly accelerate the forward’s adaptation to life in France.

The PSG leadership, including club president and sporting director Luis Campos, continue to work actively in the transfer market. The team aims to strengthen its squad comprehensively not only for domestic competition but also for the Champions League.