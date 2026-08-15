Police Dog Deke Receives Unusual Treatment: Titanium Crowns Fitted on His Teeth

·64·World
Police Dog Deke Receives Unusual Treatment: Titanium Crowns Fitted on His Teeth

Deke, a police dog serving in the United States, severely damaged his teeth while on duty. Veterinarians used an unusual method to preserve his health and future service.

Teeth Severely Damaged

Police dogs actively use their teeth while on duty. As a result, their teeth may develop wear and fractures over time.

Deke was taken to veterinarians after suffering a similar injury.

Specially made titanium crowns were fitted over his damaged teeth.

Why Titanium?

The crowns are not intended simply to strengthen the teeth. They help prevent further fractures and infections.

Titanium is lightweight, durable and designed to last a long time.

New Opportunities for Service Dogs

According to specialists, treatments like this can help police and military K-9 dogs remain healthy and serve for longer.

United StatesDeke
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