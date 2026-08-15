Did you fail to get admitted? There is another opportunity to enter university

·52·Uzbekistan
Did you fail to get admitted? There is another opportunity to enter university

In Uzbekistan, applicants who were unable to gain admission to any of the five universities they selected this year may be given another opportunity.

It may be possible to enter another university on a contract basis

If an applicant was not recommended for admission to any of the universities they selected, but scored enough points for a program with vacant places at another higher education institution, the possibility of admitting them to study on a contract basis will be considered.

This means that the opportunity to become a student has not yet ended for applicants whose names did not appear in the admission results.

Details will be announced later

It is expected that detailed information on the exact admission conditions under this procedure, vacant places and the application process will be announced separately.

Therefore, applicants who were disappointed by today's admission results should not lose hope for now.

Another opportunity to become a student this year may arise.

Uzbekistan
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