A boy’s photo with Jackie Chan without artificial intelligence sparks widespread interest online! (video)

Meeting famous actor Jackie Chan while a film was being shot in Baku fulfilled young Atilla Hoshimsoy's dream.

A dream come true

Atilla met the world-famous Hollywood star and managed to take a photo with him. The boy shared the joyful moments on his social media page.

Most notably, Atilla himself approached Jackie Chan to take the photo.

Atilla's photo with Jackie Chan sparked widespread interest on social media. Users left various humorous comments.

Some jokingly commented, “Finally, a photo taken without artificial intelligence.”

Atilla was extremely happy to have met the famous actor and shared the moments with his loved ones and followers.

The joy of the boy whose childhood dream came true attracted the attention of many people on social media.