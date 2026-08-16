Woman in the Spotlight for Earning $3,000 a Month Reselling Items Found in the Trash

Thirty-two-year-old Tiffany Sherri, who lives in Texas, USA, makes a living by collecting and reselling items discarded by others. Her unusual business brings in thousands of dollars a month.

Inspired by a video she saw online in 2017, Sherri began collecting items that stores and various businesses had thrown away but that were still usable.

Among the discarded items, she sorts and resells:

cosmetics;

electronics;

household goods;

various everyday products

She sorts and resells them.

According to her, many items that are thrown away are actually still usable.

After her income became steady, Sherri quit her main job and began pursuing this activity full-time. She sells the items she finds at yard sales and on secondhand marketplaces.

Sherri, who creates content under the name “Dumpster Diving Mama,” has nearly 2 million followers on TikTok and more than 400,000 on Instagram.

She says many discarded items can be given a new life. In this way, she reduces waste while creating a source of income for herself.