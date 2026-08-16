Woman in the Spotlight for Earning $3,000 a Month Reselling Items Found in the Trash

·3·World
Woman in the Spotlight for Earning $3,000 a Month Reselling Items Found in the Trash

Thirty-two-year-old Tiffany Sherri, who lives in Texas, USA, makes a living by collecting and reselling items discarded by others. Her unusual business brings in thousands of dollars a month.

Inspired by a video she saw online in 2017, Sherri began collecting items that stores and various businesses had thrown away but that were still usable.

Among the discarded items, she sorts and resells:

cosmetics;

electronics;

household goods;

various everyday products

She sorts and resells them.

According to her, many items that are thrown away are actually still usable.

After her income became steady, Sherri quit her main job and began pursuing this activity full-time. She sells the items she finds at yard sales and on secondhand marketplaces.

Sherri, who creates content under the name “Dumpster Diving Mama,” has nearly 2 million followers on TikTok and more than 400,000 on Instagram.

She says many discarded items can be given a new life. In this way, she reduces waste while creating a source of income for herself.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A Separate Nose for Every Situation: The Unusual Story of a British WomanA Separate Nose for Every Situation: The Unusual Story of a British WomanToday, 17:22Extremely rare case in Turkey: woman with two uteri gives birth to two babies at the same timeExtremely rare case in Turkey: woman with two uteri gives birth to two babies at the same timeToday, 17:1213-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Discovers a Creature Unknown to Science13-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Discovers a Creature Unknown to ScienceToday, 14:197.7-Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia: Dozens Killed (Video)7.7-Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia: Dozens Killed (Video)Today, 13:04Will the US Lift the Blockade? Iran Announces a New Maritime Route in the StraitWill the US Lift the Blockade? Iran Announces a New Maritime Route in the StraitToday, 12:56Terrible Disaster: Ferry Capsizes in Zimbabwe, Killing 72 PeopleTerrible Disaster: Ferry Capsizes in Zimbabwe, Killing 72 PeopleToday, 12:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time