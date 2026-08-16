Bayern Munich May Agree to Loan João Palhinha

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has indicated that he would not oppose midfielder João Palhinha leaving on loan before the summer transfer window closes. Premier League clubs are showing serious interest in the 31-year-old Portuguese, whose future at the German giants remains uncertain. According to Goal.com, although the Munich hierarchy initially planned to sell the player outright, they are now ready to consider other options. Goal.com reports this.

According to Max Eberl, the club is not ruling out any type of agreement, and negotiations could conclude successfully if the financial terms are acceptable to all parties. “There are various possibilities at the moment. If someone says they are prepared to pay a high loan fee, we will have to accept that,” Bayern’s sporting director stated.

Talks with Aston Villa have stalled

Aston Villa emerged as the leading contender at the start of the transfer race and held formal talks with the Bundesliga champions. However, the negotiations encountered certain problems and have now stalled. Max Eberl confirmed on Friday that Aston Villa representatives had contacted the club about the player, but that no final agreement had been reached.

The failure of Unai Emery’s side to make progress in negotiations has created an opportunity for other Premier League clubs. In particular, Newcastle United have stepped up their efforts to sign the experienced midfielder. Seeking to strengthen the squad under new head coach Matthias Jaissle, Newcastle are looking to fill gaps in central midfield.

Newcastle United and the transfer outlook

The Tyneside club are reportedly preparing to offer the player a three-year contract to benefit from his experience. While Aston Villa have focused mainly on loan terms, Newcastle are working on a more attractive proposal that could meet Bayern’s demands. The club’s financial strength and determination could give them an advantage in the deal.

As the end of the transfer window approaches, pressure is mounting on all parties to reach an acceptable decision. The Munich club are trying to balance a high transfer fee with the player’s current status in the squad. João Palhinha is keen to find a new destination where he can be a key figure.