Extremely rare case in Turkey: woman with two uteri gives birth to two babies at the same time

One of the rarest cases in medicine was recorded in Trabzon, Turkey. A woman with two uteri became pregnant in both at the same time and gave birth to two babies.

The pregnancy occurred through artificial insemination

According to reports, the pregnancy occurred through artificial insemination. Specialists described it as the third case in the world recorded using this method.

Most astonishingly, the pregnancies developed simultaneously in both uteri.

What is a double uterus?

A double uterus is a very rare anatomical condition in which a woman is born with two separate uteri.

The condition itself is usually considered unusual. Simultaneous pregnancies in both uteri are exceptionally rare.

This case in Trabzon therefore attracted significant attention in the medical world.