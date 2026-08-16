A Separate Nose for Every Situation: The Unusual Story of a British Woman

British woman Jane Hardman lost her nose in 2017 because of a rare autoimmune disease. Today, she has more than 10 different prosthetic noses.

Why does she need so many prostheses?

Jane uses prostheses suited to different situations. Each one is chosen based on its appearance, comfort and the specific circumstances.

Jane does not hide her experience; instead, she openly shares it on social media.

Her goal is to raise awareness

She regularly posts about her life journey, working to raise public awareness of rare diseases and the challenges faced by people who have lost facial features.

Jane’s story shows that although changes in appearance can affect a person’s life, self-image and place in society, they do not prevent anyone from living a fulfilling life.